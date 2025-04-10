Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history and have announced 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs dates for the team's Central Division Semifinals first round series against the Fort Wayne Komets. The team will host Game 3 on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m., Game 4 on Tues., Apr. 22 at 7:05 p.m. and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thurs., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Playoff Tickets are available now by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs and the links below.

This is Iowa's first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Heartlanders will be the third seed in the Central Division and Fort Wayne is locked in as the second seed. There are four rounds in the Kelly Cup Playoffs and each is a best-of-seven series.

Iowa will also host watch parties at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City for Game 1 and Game 7 at Fort Wayne. For Game 2, there are two watch party options: Iowa Athletic Club in the Iowa River Landing and Brothers Bar & Grill in downtown Iowa City will each host a Watch Party that starts at 6:00 p.m. Join the Heartlanders for a Game 6 Watch Party at Field Day Brewing in North Liberty. Come to the watch parties for giveaways, a chance to win playoff tickets and more!

Central Division Semifinals Schedule

Game 1 at FORT WAYNE: Friday, April 18 at 6:35 p.m. CT (Watch Party at Big Grove Brewing Iowa City starts at 6:00 p.m.)

Game 2 at FORT WAYNE: Saturday, April 19 at 6:35 p.m. CT (2 Watch Parties! Watch Party at Iowa Athletic Club in the Iowa River Landing and Brothers Bar & Grill Iowa City each start at 6:00 p.m.)

Game 3 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Monday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 4 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT

Game 5 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary

Game 6 at FORT WAYNE: Sunday, April 27 at 4:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary (Watch Party at Field Day Brewing North Liberty)

Game 7 at FORT WAYNE: Tuesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m. CT ** if necessary (Watch Party at Big Grove Brewing Iowa City starts at 6:00 p.m.)

