Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders are in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history and have announced 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs dates for the team's Central Division Semifinals first round series against the Fort Wayne Komets. The team will host Game 3 on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m., Game 4 on Tues., Apr. 22 at 7:05 p.m. and Game 5 (if necessary) on Thurs., Apr. 24 at 7:05 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Playoff Tickets are available now by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs and the links below.
Game 3 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Monday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. CT
Game 4 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT
Game 5 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary
This is Iowa's first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Heartlanders will be the third seed in the Central Division and Fort Wayne is locked in as the second seed. There are four rounds in the Kelly Cup Playoffs and each is a best-of-seven series.
Iowa will also host watch parties at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City for Game 1 and Game 7 at Fort Wayne. For Game 2, there are two watch party options: Iowa Athletic Club in the Iowa River Landing and Brothers Bar & Grill in downtown Iowa City will each host a Watch Party that starts at 6:00 p.m. Join the Heartlanders for a Game 6 Watch Party at Field Day Brewing in North Liberty. Come to the watch parties for giveaways, a chance to win playoff tickets and more!
Central Division Semifinals Schedule
Game 1 at FORT WAYNE: Friday, April 18 at 6:35 p.m. CT (Watch Party at Big Grove Brewing Iowa City starts at 6:00 p.m.)
Game 2 at FORT WAYNE: Saturday, April 19 at 6:35 p.m. CT (2 Watch Parties! Watch Party at Iowa Athletic Club in the Iowa River Landing and Brothers Bar & Grill Iowa City each start at 6:00 p.m.)
Game 3 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Monday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. CT
Game 4 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT
Game 5 vs. FORT WAYNE at Xtream Arena: Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary
Game 6 at FORT WAYNE: Sunday, April 27 at 4:05 p.m. CT ** if necessary (Watch Party at Field Day Brewing North Liberty)
Game 7 at FORT WAYNE: Tuesday, April 29 at 6:35 p.m. CT ** if necessary (Watch Party at Big Grove Brewing Iowa City starts at 6:00 p.m.)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2025
- Knight Monsters Lose in Shootout, But Clinch Playoff Berth - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Comeback Falls Short, Drop Road-Trip Finale against Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fitze and Manning Scored for Utah in 3-2 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Rally Past Idaho 4-2 Behind Record-Tying Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nick Canade and Ryan Gagnon Score in 4-2 Loss vs. Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Wagner Sets Assist Record, Torchia Records First Win as Rush Down Utah 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Announce First-Ever Team Award Winners - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tyler Poulsen Scores Hat Trick as Oilers Top Allen in Largest Win of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Roll Bison in Final Regular Season Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 8-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne
- Heartlanders Fall to Norfolk, 5-3, in Weekend Series Finale
- Heartlanders Offense Gets Shots, But Can't Break Shane in 1-0 Defeat
- Heartlanders Rally to Win First Game Against Norfolk, 4-3 (OT)
- City of Coralville to Formally Recognize Heartlanders for Making Playoffs on Tuesday, April 8