Royals Induct 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP Riley Gill into Wall of Honor, Show Appreciation to Fans for Fandemonium Night

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-28-9-2, 73 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home for the final two games of the regular season against the Worcester Railers (34-29-3-4, 75 points) opening on Friday, April 11th at 7 PM at Santander Arena. The promotional game features a Wall of Honor pre-game induction ceremony of 2013 Kelly Cup Champion and Playoffs MVP, Riley Gill, presented by D & B Construction.

The Royals regular season finale is on Saturday, April 12th against Worcester at Santander Arena at 7 PM.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the two-game series against Worcester following a five-game road-trip that concluded on Wednesday, April 9th with a loss to Norfolk, 4-3. Reading went 2-3-0 through their five-game road-trip which included taking one of three against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. The Royals took the middle match of the three-game set with Wheeling, 5-4, on Saturday, April 5th, around regulation losses on Friday, April 4th, 6-3, and Sunday, April 6th, 3-1, after defeating Norfolk in overtime on Wednesday, April 2nd, 3-2.

Forward Matt Brown leads Reading in points (36) while forward Tyler Gratton leads the team in goals (19) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (30).

The Royals finished their road portion of the regular season schedule at 16-17-3-0. Reading has split their last eight home games and have registered a point in 16 of their last 22 games overall (13-6-2-1), as well as 28 of their 39 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (21-11-5-2).

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester enters the Friday face-off fresh off series win over Adirondack where they took five of a possible six points (2-0-1) with victories on Friday, April 4th, 5-4, and Saturday, April 5th, 3-2, before dropping Sunday's series finale in overtime, 3-2. The Railers have earned a point in four of their last six games (3-2-1), six of their last eight contests (5-2-1) and 26 of their 38 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (22-12-2-2).

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester's offense is led by forward Anthony Repaci in points (63) and goals (27) while defenseman Connor Welsh leads the team in assists (48).

