Nick Canade and Ryan Gagnon Score in 4-2 Loss vs. Kansas City

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (37-24-8-1, 83pts) lost to the Kansas City Mavericks (47-18-4-1, 99pts) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-2 in front of a sellout crowd of 5,216 at the Idaho Central arena for the 67th consecutive regular season sellout crowd.

Idaho had a 2-0 lead after the first period as Nick Canade (17th) struck at 11:51 from Kaleb Pearson and Ty Pelton-Byce and then Pearson and Matt Register setup Ryan Gagnon (2nd) for a power-play goal 2:29 later.

Kansas City potted a pair of goals in the second to make it a 2-2 score heading into the third. Cade Borchardt pulled Kansas City within one with a power-play goal from Max Andreev and Casey Carreau 6:05 into the second period then Carreau and Andreev setup Marcus Crawford for the tying goal with 3:16 to play in the frame.

Jackson Berezowski scored the eventual game winner for Kansas City making it 3-2 just 4:31 into the third period from Damien Giroux and Zack Trott. Borchardt sealed the deal with an empty-netter with 90 seconds to play for his second of the game.

Ben Kraws made 24 saves on 27 shots in the loss while Jack LaFontaine made 25 saves on 27 shots in the win.

BOX SCORE

ICCU Three Stars

1) Cade Borchardt (KC, 2-0-2, +1, 6 shots)

2) Nick Canade (IDH, 1-0-1, -1, 6 shots, 4 penalty minutes)

3) Max Andreev (KC, 0-2-2, 2 shots)

