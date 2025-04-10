Americans Fall to Tulsa 8-1
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (16-43-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, faced the Tulsa Oilers (38-24-5-3) on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center and it was the Oilers winning big 8-1.
The Oilers jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead with two of the three goals scored by former Allen Americans, as Tyler Poulsen (20), and Solag Bakich (14) found the back of the net.
Poulsen was not done, going right back to work in the second period, scoring two more times, his 21st and 22nd goals of the season. The third hat trick scored against the Americans this year.
Poulsen would end the evening with a five-point night (3 goals and 2 assists). Solag Bakich added a goal and an assist, with Easton Brodzinski finishing the night with a helper (0 goals and 1 assist).
Ayden MacDonald had the lone goal for the Americans, his eighth goal of the season and second with the team.
Tulsa outshot the Americans 40-38 for the game. The Oilers went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Americans were blanked going 0-for-5
The three-game series will resume on Friday night in Allen. There are two games remaining in the regular season.
Three Stars of the Game:
1. TUL - T. Poulsen
2. TUL - D. Elliott
3. TUL - M. Farren
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goaltender Luke Richardson vs. the Tulsa Oilers
