Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Hershey

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Alexander Suzdalev has been reassigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Suzdalev, 21, is in his first season of North American professional hockey. He has tallied 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 50 games for South Carolina this season and has also skated in three AHL games for the Bears. He is on an entry-level NHL contract with Washington.

The Stingrays are back in action on Friday night against the Norfolk Admirals. The puck drops at 7:05 pm at the Norfolk Scope. The Stingrays are back home for games one and two of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 18 and 19.

