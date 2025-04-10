Royals Comeback Falls Short, Drop Road-Trip Finale against Admirals, 4-3

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (31-28-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Norfolk Admirals (40-23-6-1), 4-3, at Norfolk Scope Arena on Wednesday, April 9th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (11-6-4-1) suffered the loss in goal with 28 saves on 31 shots faced while Admirals' goaltender Ian Shane (3-0-2-0) earned the win in goal with 23 saves on 26 shots faced.

Shane Sellar (11) scored the game's opening goal for Reading 5:24 into play to give the Royals a 1-0 lead until Grant Hebert (6) evened the score at 13:30, 1-1.

Norfolk took the lead at 7:17 into the second period, 2-2, on Brady Fleurent's (29) first of two goals in the game. After Robert Calisti (8) tied the score for Reading, Denis Smirnov (19) restored the Admirals lead at 14:32, 3-2.

Fleurent (30) improved Norfolk's lead to two, 4-2, at 17:48 of the final frame. Despite a Jake Smith (15) goal in the final minute for the Royals, at 19:17, a comeback for Reading fell short.

With the loss, the Royals finished their five-game road-trip at 2-3-0 and a road portion of the regular season schedule at 16-17-3-0. Reading has registered a point in 16 of their last 22 (13-6-2-1), as well as 28 of their 39 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (21-11-5-2).

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against the Worcester Railers on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena. The Royals hold a magic number of 6 and require two wins in the final two games of the regular season to clinch the final playoff spot in the North Division.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.