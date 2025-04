ECHL Transactions - April 10

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 10, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Ian Shane, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Mason Salquist, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Brandon Yeamans, F claimed off of waivers from Norfolk

delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

delete Dustin Manz, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Tristan Ashbrook, F returned from loan by Iowa Wild

delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland

delete Josh Burnside, D suspended by Cincinnati

delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Andrew Bruder, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

delete Jacob Hudson, F loaned to Springfield

Norfolk:

add Ryan Chyzowski, F assigned by Manitoba

delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Zloty, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Finn Harding, D signed amateur tryout

add Cole Tymkin, F activated from reserve

add Mason Salquist, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Jaxon Castor, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Aidan Sutter, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Cole Cameron, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Logan Pietila, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre

delete Brent Johnson, D loaned to Wilkes Barre

delete Mathieu De St.Phalle, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre

delete Gabe Klassen, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre

