All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2024-25 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2024-25 All-ECHL First Team

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades (46 gp, 36-6-4, 1.94 GAA, .920 save pct.)

D - Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies (63 gp, 16g, 38a, 54 pts.)

D - Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets (60 gp, 11g, 41a, 51 pts.)

F - Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder (70 gp, 27g, 49a, 76 pts.)

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (70 gp, 37g, 52a, 89 pts.)

F - Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder (61 gp, 25g, 51a, 76 pts.)

The ECHL will announce the Community Service Award and Sportsmanship Award winners on Friday.

Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is 36-6-4 in 46 appearances this season. His 36 wins lead the league, and are two victories shy of tying the ECHL single-season record for most wins by a goaltender. The two-time June M. Kelly Playoffs Most Valuable Player award recipient also leads the league in minutes played (2,788) and goals-against average (1.94) and is tied for the league lead in shutouts (5).

Derek Daschke of the Utah Grizzlies ranks third among defensemen with 54 points and is tied fourth with 38 assists. His nine power-play goals are second among blueliners while his 23 power-play points and 181 shots on goal both rank third.

Kyle Mayhew of the Fort Wayne Komets earns postseason recognition for the second consecutive season after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL Second Team in 2023-24. He is third among defensemen with 41 assists and fourth with 52 points while his 27 power-play points lead all blueliners.

Peter Bates of the Wichita Thunder is tied for fourth in the ECHL scoring race with 76 points while he is tied for fifth with 49 assists while playing in all 70 of Wichita's games this season. He is tied for the league lead with nine game-winning goals, is tied for fourth with a +32 rating and is tied for fifth with 11 power-play goals.

Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye earns All-ECHL First Team honors for the third consecutive season. He leads the league with 52 assists, 89 points and 333 shots on goal and is tied for the league lead with 37 goals.

Michael Stinil of the Wichita Thunder is tied for second in the league with 51 assists and tied for fourth with 76 points while he is tied for eighth with 14 power-play assists.

2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions (37 gp, 19-10-2, 2.13 GAA, .929 save pct.)

D - Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates (52 gp, 14g, 36a, 50 pts.)

D - Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers (70 gp, 8g, 48a, 56 pts.)

F - Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks (57 gp, 39g, 31a, 70 pts.)

F - Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters (68 gp, 28g, 49a, 77 pts.)

F - Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush (70 gp, 28g, 49a, 77 pts.)

Luke Cavallin of the Trois-Rivières Lions is 19-10-2 with three shutouts in 32 appearances this season. He is tied for the ECHL lead with a .929 save percentage while ranking fourth with a 2.13 goals-against average.

Dennis Cesana of the Savannah Ghost Pirates is tied for third among ECHL defensemen with 14 goals, is tied for eighth with 36 assists and ranks fifth with 50 points in 52 games this season. His 16 power-play assists and 18 power-play points both rank fifth among blueliners while his three game-winning goals are tied for fourth.

Connor Welsh of the Worcester Railers is tied for first among league blueliners with 56 points while he is second with 48 assists. He also is tops among ECHL defensemen with 23 power-play assists and ranks second with 26 power-play points.

Cade Borchardt of the Kansas City Mavericks earns a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team one season after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. He leads the league with 39 goals and in plus-minus at +44, while ranking ninth with 70 points in 57 games.

Sloan Stanick of the Tahoe Knight Monsters, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, is tied for second overall in the league with 77 points while he is tied for fifth with 49 assists and tied for eighth with 28 goals.

Ryan Wagner of the Rapid City Rush is tied for eighth in the ECHL with 28 goals, eighth with 46 assists and tied for fifth with 77 points while playing in all 70 of Rapid City's games. He leads the league with 24 power-play assists and 30 power-play points are tied for the league lead.

