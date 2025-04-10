Atlanta Scores First Two Goals, But 'blades Rally for Five Straight for Win
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, FL. - The Atlanta Gladiators (28-32-7-2) were defeated by the Florida Everblades (47-15-7-1) by a final score of 5-2 on Wednesday evening, at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.
Drew DeRidder got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Cam Johnson, with 35 victories prior to the game, was between the pipes for the Everblades.
At 17:18 of the first period, following a Florida turnover, Alex Young (13th) took possession of the puck, with only the opposing goaltender, Cam Johnson, to beat. Young would go on to completely undressed Johnson, deking forehand, to the backhand, and then back to the forehand, finishing the play off with an outstanding top shelf shot. Carson Denomie and Anthony Firriolo had the apples on the tally for Young.
At 8:50 of the second stanza, Atlanta doubled their lead, as Brenden Datema (2nd) deposited his own rebound, with the goal assisted by Jordan Frasca. After assisting on Datema's goal, Jordan Frasca now has three assists in three games with the Gladiators.
At 16:21 of the middle frame, the home side finally got on the board, as Logan Lambdin (15th) sniped a wrist shot into the top corner of the net. Kyle Betts and Santino Centorame received the assists.
Exactly 59-seconds later, Dilon Hamaliuk (6th) scored for the Everblades, making it goals on two consecutive shots for the 'Blades.
As a result of the two quick goals, the game was tied 2-2 entering the third period, with the shots on goal 28-16 in favor of the Everblades.
At 5:54 of the third period, Atlanta's Jackson Pierson went off for a trip, and Florida took full-advantage on the ensuing power play. 1:16 into the man-advantage, the Everblades lit the lamp, as Logan Lambdin (16th) scored his second of the game, following an outstanding seam pass from teammate Colin Theisen.
At 13:12, defenseman Cole Moberg (2nd) iced the game, blowing a wrist shot by Drew DeRidder. The goal was assisted by Jesse Lansdell and Mike Posma.
With the net empty and ten seconds remaining in regulation, Logan Lambdin (17th) scored his third goal of the game, securing his second hat-trick of the season.
In the loss for Atlanta, Drew DeRidder saved 42 of 46 shots faced, while Cam Johnson stopped 20 of 22 for Florida.
