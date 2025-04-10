Tyler Poulsen Scores Hat Trick as Oilers Top Allen in Largest Win of Season

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won 8-1 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday night.

Tyler Poulsen ripped his 20th goal of the season 6:27 into the contest off a shot from the slot to put the Oilers up 1-0. Drew Elliott picked up his first professional point on the primary assist. Reid Petryk tipped his 13th of the season off a Jeremie Biakabutuka power-play shot to set the Oilers up 2-0. Solag Bakich recorded his fifth power-play goal of the season - his 30th point of the season - to make it a 3-0 game roughly halfway through the first frame.

Poulsen added his second of the game 54 seconds into the second period, roofing a breakaway on a two-goal swing play after Vyacheslav Buteyets halted a breakaway at the other end. Michael Farren finished off a cross-zone feed from Andrew Lucas at the 4:43 mark of the middle frame, placing Tulsa up 5-0. Poulsen wrapped up his hat trick 2:14 later, tucking a two-on-zero backhander past a sprawling Dylan Myskiw to put the Oilers up 6-0. Elliott earned his third primary assist of the game - his Oilers' debut - on the goal. Ayden McDonald scored Allen's lone goal just 14 seconds after the linkup 2:49 before the midway mark of the game. Mike McKee scored his sixth of the year to restore a six-goal lead for the Oilers, converting a slapshot from the left point for Tulsa's fourth goal in the opening 8:33 of the period.

Farren scored his second of the game to reclaim sole possession of the team lead in goals with 23rd closing the score 8-1, the largest margin of victory for the team this season, with 17:30 remaining in the contest.

The Oilers went 2/5 on the power play and 5/5 on the penalty kill. Buteyets stopped 37 of 38 shots.

The Oilers square off in game two-of-three against the Americans this week Friday, April 11 at 7:10 p.m.

