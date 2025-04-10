Fuel Roll Bison in Final Regular Season Matchup

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Bloomington Bison on Wednesday night. Originally slated for February 25, the game was postponed and playoff implications loomed much larger. Ultimately, the Fuel defeated the Bison 5-1 and ended Bloomington's playoff chances.

1ST PERIOD

Lucas Brenton opened the scoring at 3:12 to put the Fuel up early. That goal was assisted by Colin Bilek and Cam Hausinger.

Bloomington's Jonny Evans was called for hooking at 8:42, giving the Fuel the first power play of the game. The Bison killed it off.

At 12:28, Bryan Lemos was sent to the box for tripping. This put the Bison on their first power play of the game, but the Fuel were able to kill off the penalty.

Bilek and Maxim Barbashev took offsetting penalties at 16:38 for roughing after a scuffle along the benches.

Evans headed back to the box for tripping at 17:58, putting the Fuel on the power play. They capitalized on it with a goal by Nathan Burke at 19:20 to go up 2-0 before the period ended. Bilek and Lemos had the assists on that goal.

At the end of the first period, the Fuel were outshooting the Bison 13-1.

2ND PERIOD

At 6:40, Jesse Tucker was sent to the box for holding, putting the Fuel on the penalty kill.

Darby Llewellyn scored his fifth shorthanded goal of the season to put the Fuel up 3-0 at 7:23. Jordan Martin had the lone assist.

Connor Lockhart was sent to the penalty box at 11:49 for tripping, putting the Fuel back on the power play, but the Bison killed it off.

Brenton was sent to the box for interference at 17:05, putting the Fuel back on the penalty kill.

Ben Gaudreau made a series of saves to keep the score 3-0 and kill off the penalty before time expired.

After two periods, the Fuel were outshooting Bloomington 22-13.

3RD PERIOD

Lou-Félix Denis took a roughing penalty at 2:04 but Bloomington killed it off.

Matus Spodniak scored at 4:41 to make it 4-0 in favor of the Fuel. Martin and Spencer Cox had the assists on that goal.

About five minutes later, Patriks Marcinkevics broke the shutout and scored for the Bison to make it 4-1.

After a timeout called by Bloomington, they pulled their goalie in favor of the extra skater but ultimately gave up an empty net goal to Ty Farmer.

Time expired soon after and the Fuel took the 5-1 victory after outshooting the Bison 32-17.

