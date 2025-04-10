Ghost Pirates Announce First-Ever Team Award Winners

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Saturday the winners of their first-ever Ghost Pirates Team Awards. The awards were announced and presented at a ceremony on the ice at Enmarket Arena before Savannah's game against Florida.

The following is a list of the award categories and winners:

Ghost Pirates 2024-25 Team Award Winners:

Community Engagement Award: Graham McPhee

Unsung Hero Award: Nick Granowicz

Defenseman of the Year Award: Dennis Cesana

Rookie of the Year Award: Liam Walsh

Most Valuable Player: Dennis Cesana

Fan Favorite Award: Devon Paliani

McPhee has appeared in multiple community initiatives with the Ghost Pirates this season, despite being sidelined due to injury since November. From volunteering in the inaugural Yoga On Ice at Enmarket Arena to spending time at Memorial Children's Hospital, the 26-year-old has continuously made an impact around the area in the 2024-25 season.

Granowicz has exemplified what it meant to be an unsung hero in his first full professional season, playing in all situations and accepting every role asked of him throughout the 72-game campaign. He has consistently contributed to Savannah's penalty kill, helping it remain in the top 10 of the ECHL for the majority of the season. He is tied for the Ghost Pirates team lead in shorthanded goals with two.

Walsh earned Savannah's award as the top rookie on the team thanks to his 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 69 games this season since coming from Northeastern University. Like Granowicz, Walsh has been a crucial cog on the Ghost Pirates PK unit, disrupting the opposition's power plays and creating offensive chances while shorthanded. He is tied for second on the team in game-winning goals with three.

Cesana was the lone Ghost Pirates player to take home two awards, and for good reason. In 52 games this season, the North Providence, RI, native shattered Ghost Pirates single-season records by a defenseman. Despite several call-ups to the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers, Cesana sits third among ECHL blueliners in goals and fifth in points. He is also in the top five in most power-play assists and power-play points by defensemen. His game-breaking ability and elite play stood out time after time in his first season in Savannah.

Taking over 48 percent of an online vote from Ghost Pirates Fantom Club members, Paliani has been a fan favorite since day one in Savannah. While his 31 goals (fourth in the ECHL) and 57 points are the most a Ghost Pirates player has recorded in a single season, he also has registered five fights this year. By repeatedly bringing energy to the Savannah faithful, Paliani has delivered a full commitment to the Ghost Pirates logo with his play. In doing so, he's earned a tremendous amount of support in the 912.

