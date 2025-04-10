Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce that assistant captain Cade Borchardt has been named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team, as announced by the league on Thursday.
The All-ECHL First and Second Teams were selected through a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media members.
Borchardt's stellar 2024-25 campaign follows a breakout rookie season in 2023-24, when he led all ECHL rookies with 77 points and earned a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team. This season, he has continued his elite play, recording 70 points (39 goals, 31 assists) in 57 games played with Kansas City. He currently leads the league in goals and holds a league-best +44 plus/minus rating, while sitting just one goal shy of the Mavericks' single-season goal record of 40.
In addition to his offensive output, Borchardt was named the ECHL Player of the Month for December and earned ECHL Plus Performer of the Month honors for his defensive consistency and outstanding plus/minus. His two-way play, leadership, and ability to impact the game in all situations have made him one of the league's premier forwards.
Borchardt also appeared in five games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL this season, continuing to gain valuable experience at the next level.
Over 136 career ECHL games, Borchardt has recorded 154 points (66 goals, 88 assists) and holds a +74 career rating, a testament to his consistent impact on both sides of the puck. He has also added 14 points in 24 career postseason games, proving to be a reliable contributor in critical moments.
The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Assistant Captain Cade Borchardt on his All-ECHL Second Team selection and look forward to his continued leadership and impact as the team enters the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2025
- Dennis Cesana Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Connor Welsh Named All-ECHL Second Team Defenseman - Worcester Railers HC
- Luke Cavallin Named on the All-ECHL Second Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Brandon Hawkins Named to Third Consecutive All-ECHL First Team - Toledo Walleye
- Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named First Team All-ECHL - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Springfield Thunderbirds - Maine Mariners
- Cam Johnson Named to 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team - Florida Everblades
- Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Induct 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP Riley Gill into Wall of Honor, Show Appreciation to Fans for Fandemonium Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Lose Final Regular-Season Road Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Lose in Shootout, But Clinch Playoff Berth - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Comeback Falls Short, Drop Road-Trip Finale against Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fitze and Manning Scored for Utah in 3-2 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Rally Past Idaho 4-2 Behind Record-Tying Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nick Canade and Ryan Gagnon Score in 4-2 Loss vs. Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Wagner Sets Assist Record, Torchia Records First Win as Rush Down Utah 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Announce First-Ever Team Award Winners - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tyler Poulsen Scores Hat Trick as Oilers Top Allen in Largest Win of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Roll Bison in Final Regular Season Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 8-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team
- Mavericks Rally Past Idaho 4-2 Behind Record-Tying Night
- Firebirds Reassign Defenseman Jake Mclaughlin to Kansas City
- Jack LaFontaine Named ECHL Goalie of the Week
- Mavericks Blank Rush 5-0 in Home Finale Behind Lafontaine's Fifth Shutout