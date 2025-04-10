Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks are proud to announce that assistant captain Cade Borchardt has been named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team, as announced by the league on Thursday.

The All-ECHL First and Second Teams were selected through a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media members.

Borchardt's stellar 2024-25 campaign follows a breakout rookie season in 2023-24, when he led all ECHL rookies with 77 points and earned a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team. This season, he has continued his elite play, recording 70 points (39 goals, 31 assists) in 57 games played with Kansas City. He currently leads the league in goals and holds a league-best +44 plus/minus rating, while sitting just one goal shy of the Mavericks' single-season goal record of 40.

In addition to his offensive output, Borchardt was named the ECHL Player of the Month for December and earned ECHL Plus Performer of the Month honors for his defensive consistency and outstanding plus/minus. His two-way play, leadership, and ability to impact the game in all situations have made him one of the league's premier forwards.

Borchardt also appeared in five games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL this season, continuing to gain valuable experience at the next level.

Over 136 career ECHL games, Borchardt has recorded 154 points (66 goals, 88 assists) and holds a +74 career rating, a testament to his consistent impact on both sides of the puck. He has also added 14 points in 24 career postseason games, proving to be a reliable contributor in critical moments.

The Kansas City Mavericks congratulate Assistant Captain Cade Borchardt on his All-ECHL Second Team selection and look forward to his continued leadership and impact as the team enters the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

