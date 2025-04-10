Luke Cavallin Named on the All-ECHL Second Team

April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières goaltender Luke Cavallin has been named on the All-ECHL second team for the 2024-25 season. Cavallin becomes the first Lion in team history to be named to an All-ECHL team

The Lions' netminder has played in 32 games this season, winning 19 including three by shutout. He ranks among the ECHL's top five goaltenders with a 2.13 goals-against average and his save percentage of .929 is second among goaltenders who have played a minimum of 20 games.

The 6'2'' goalkeeper also played in three American Hockey League games this season with the Laval Rocket, posting a victory against the Bridgeport Islanders on December 15.

