Dennis Cesana Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2024-25 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards. Ghost Pirates defenseman Dennis Cesana was named to the All-ECHL Second Team as a defenseman.
"With the systems that Savannah plays, I was able to come in from Charlotte and play the same style of hockey that I was used to, which helped contribute to some success," Cesana said. "Having a great group of guys in the locker room is a huge part of being able to show up to the rink every day with an attitude to get better while keeping it light around the room".
Cesana, 27, has registered 14 goals and 36 assists in 52 games in Savannah this season. He currently ranks third among ECHL defensemen in goals and fifth in points. The North Providence, RI, native also finds himself in the top five among blue liners in power-play assists (16) and power-play points (18).
"We were fortunate because we weren't sure Dennis would trickle down to us [at the start of the season]," Ghost Pirates head coach Jared Staal said. "It was really exciting to have him here after working with him in Charlotte for two years. He brought so much to our team in Savannah and played at an elite level in every situation."
Cesana skated in 78 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers from 2021-24 with Staal serving as an assistant coach for the team. He previously appeared in 10 ECHL games with the Florida Everblades in 2023-24, notching seven points.
"You never really know how someone is going to react to being sent down," Staal said. "I knew Dennis was a great person and he was exactly that. He was a leader off the ice just as much as he was on the ice."
In addition to his All-ECHL Second Team honors, Cesana was named the Team MVP and Defenseman of the Year in the first-ever Ghost Pirates Team Awards this past weekend.
"I didn't think Savannah would be a big hockey town, but I was proven wrong immediately," Cesana said. "The fans are incredibly passionate about the team and that makes for exciting games all season long. It's an unbelievable rink to play in."
The full list of the All-ECHL First and Second Teams can be found below.
2024-25 All-ECHL First Team
G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades
D - Derek Daschke, Utah Grizzlies
D - Kyle Mayhew, Fort Wayne Komets
F - Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
F - Michal Stinil, Wichita Thunder
2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team
G - Luke Cavallin, Trois-Rivières Lions
D - Dennis Cesana, Savannah Ghost Pirates
D - Connor Welsh, Worcester Railers
F - Cade Borchardt, Kansas City Mavericks
F - Sloan Stanick, Tahoe Knight Monsters
F - Ryan Wagner, Rapid City Rush
