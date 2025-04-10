Ryan Wagner Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that forward Ryan Wagner has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team.

Wagner, 28, has paced the Rush in his first season with the club and first full year in the ECHL. In addition to skating in all 70 games for Rapid City, Wagner's 77 points is tied for second in the league. He is also in the top six in goals (28), assists (49), and shots on goal (229). Wagner leads the league in power play assists (24) and power play points (30).

After recording just 11 points over his first 18 games, Wagner exploded during the month of December and has not looked back. Since December 1st, Wagner's 43 assists and 66 points lead the entire ECHL.

Wagner has etched his name in the Rush record books in just his first season, too. With a three-assist performance on Wednesday night against Utah, Wagner passed Alex Aleardi for the Rush's single-season assist record in the ECHL era.

The 5-foot-8 forward of Park Ridge, Ill. signed with the Rush in August of 2024 and was named captain in October. He has nearly 300 games of American Hockey League experience and wore the 'A' for three seasons with the Colorado Eagles. Having brought instant leadership- with on-ice performance to back it up- Wagner earned ECHL Midseason All-Star honors in January.

'Wags' becomes the first Rush All-ECHL Team honoree since both Tyler Coulter and Peter Quenneville were named to the Second Team in 2021.

