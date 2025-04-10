Ryan Wagner Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors
April 10, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that forward Ryan Wagner has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team.
Wagner, 28, has paced the Rush in his first season with the club and first full year in the ECHL. In addition to skating in all 70 games for Rapid City, Wagner's 77 points is tied for second in the league. He is also in the top six in goals (28), assists (49), and shots on goal (229). Wagner leads the league in power play assists (24) and power play points (30).
After recording just 11 points over his first 18 games, Wagner exploded during the month of December and has not looked back. Since December 1st, Wagner's 43 assists and 66 points lead the entire ECHL.
Wagner has etched his name in the Rush record books in just his first season, too. With a three-assist performance on Wednesday night against Utah, Wagner passed Alex Aleardi for the Rush's single-season assist record in the ECHL era.
The 5-foot-8 forward of Park Ridge, Ill. signed with the Rush in August of 2024 and was named captain in October. He has nearly 300 games of American Hockey League experience and wore the 'A' for three seasons with the Colorado Eagles. Having brought instant leadership- with on-ice performance to back it up- Wagner earned ECHL Midseason All-Star honors in January.
'Wags' becomes the first Rush All-ECHL Team honoree since both Tyler Coulter and Peter Quenneville were named to the Second Team in 2021.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Utah Grizzlies in the final home series of the regular season on April 9th, 11th, and 12th at The Monument Ice Arena. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 10 - ECHL
- Chyzowski Returns from Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Atlanta Scores First Two Goals, But 'blades Rally for Five Straight for Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ryan Wagner Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors - Rapid City Rush
- Dennis Cesana Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Connor Welsh Named All-ECHL Second Team Defenseman - Worcester Railers HC
- Luke Cavallin Named on the All-ECHL Second Team - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Brandon Hawkins Named to Third Consecutive All-ECHL First Team - Toledo Walleye
- Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team - Kansas City Mavericks
- All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced - ECHL
- Utah Grizzlies Defenseman Derek Daschke Named First Team All-ECHL - Utah Grizzlies
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Springfield Thunderbirds - Maine Mariners
- Cam Johnson Named to 2024-25 All-ECHL First Team - Florida Everblades
- Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Induct 2013 Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP Riley Gill into Wall of Honor, Show Appreciation to Fans for Fandemonium Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Lose Final Regular-Season Road Game - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Knight Monsters Lose in Shootout, But Clinch Playoff Berth - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Royals Comeback Falls Short, Drop Road-Trip Finale against Admirals, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Fitze and Manning Scored for Utah in 3-2 Loss at Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks Rally Past Idaho 4-2 Behind Record-Tying Night - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nick Canade and Ryan Gagnon Score in 4-2 Loss vs. Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Wagner Sets Assist Record, Torchia Records First Win as Rush Down Utah 3-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Ghost Pirates Announce First-Ever Team Award Winners - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Tyler Poulsen Scores Hat Trick as Oilers Top Allen in Largest Win of Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Announce Playoff Dates for First Round Series vs. Fort Wayne - Iowa Heartlanders
- Fuel Roll Bison in Final Regular Season Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Americans Fall to Tulsa 8-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Ryan Wagner Earns All-ECHL Second Team Honors
- Wagner Sets Assist Record, Torchia Records First Win as Rush Down Utah 3-2
- Rush Game Notes: April 9, 2025 vs. Utah Grizzlies
- Kansas City Wins Rubber Game Against Rush
- Rush Game Notes: April 5, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks