Kansas City's LaFontaine Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Jack LaFontaine

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jack LaFontaine of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 31-April 6. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

LaFontaine recorded shutouts in both of his appearances against Rapid City last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 25 shots he faced in a pair of 5-0 victories on Wednesday and Saturday.

Under contract to Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, LaFontaine is 19-8-1 in 25 appearances for the Mavericks this season. He is tied for the ECHL lead with five shutouts while ranking sixth with a 2.27 goals-against average. LaFontaine is also 1-0-1 in two appearances for the Firebirds.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, LaFontaine has seen action in 84 career ECHL games with Norfolk, Orlando and Kansas City, going 47-25-6 with seven shutouts, a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He is 8-5-5 with one shutout, a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900 in 23 career AHL appearances with Coachella Valley, Syracuse and Chicago and he also has two games of National Hockey League experience with Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, LaFontaine appeared in 96 career collegiate games at the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota, compiling an overall record of 48-35-7 with six shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

