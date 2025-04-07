Stingrays Weekly Report- April 7

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays extended their win streak to fifteen games last weekend and currently sit in first place in the entire ECHL with 105 points. The Stingrays earned their 50th victory of the season on Saturday, and have broken the franchise single-season records for wins, home wins, and points.

The Stingrays will participate in the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers for the 29th time in the team's 32 seasons of existence. The Stingrays will attempt to win their fourth Kelly Cup Championship this season.

The team's first two playoff games will take place at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 18 and 19. Tickets for those games are available for purchase now.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 50-14-3-2 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, April 5 v. Orlando Solar Bears | 5-1 W

The South Carolina Stingrays broke their franchise single-season wins record with their 49th victory of the season on Saturday night in their last regular season home game. The Rays earned their fourteenth consecutive victory in a 5-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum. Jayden Lee (2), Kyler Kupka, Tyler Weiss, and Dean Loukus scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 26 of 27 shots to earn his tenth consecutive victory.

Sunday, April 6 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits| 3-2 W

The South Carolina Stingrays broke the franchise record for points in a single season with 105 points with today's 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The win was South Carolina's fifteenth consecutive victory. Tyler Weiss, Alexander Suzdalev, and Ryan Hofer scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 20 of 22 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (27)

Assists: Austin Magera (40)

Points: Josh Wilkins (57)

Plus/Minus: Jayden Lee (+31)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (173)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (10)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund*(21)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (1.65)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (.938)

* Bjorklund is currently with the AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 11 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, April 12 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 pm EST

Sunday, April 13 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

TYLER ON A TEAR- Forward Tyler Weiss has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last three games. He is currently second on the team in points with 54 points.

THE BREEN BENEFIT- The Stingrays added forward Lynden Breen on April 2. Read more about Lynden here and learn more about him in this interview.

THE NOTORIOUS G.I.B- Goaltender Mitchell Gibson has earned ten consecutive wins and has only lost one game this season. He was sidelined with an injury from December 21 through March 3 but is 6-0 since returning to action.

