Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, is riding a four-game winning streak as it continues its series against the Maine Mariners. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Chaz Smedsrud scored a game-winning power play goal late in the third period to complete a come-from-behind 5-4 victory for the Rapid City Rush over the Maine Mariners at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday. The Rush, who eliminated a two-goal deficit in the second period, did not lead until Smedsrud's goal, which capped off a three-point night for the Luverne, Minn. native. After trailing 2-0 at the first intermission, Rapid City struck three times in the second period and twice more in the third, drawing even at 3-3 and 4-4. The Rush outscored the Mariners 5-2 in the final two periods.

THE RESILIENT RUSH

The Rush found itself in a predicament in the second period last night: a 3-1 deficit with a major penalty to kill. However, the group got out of the hole in a big way. Ryan Wagner scored a shorthanded breakaway goal, then Deni Goure tied the game 62 seconds later. Rapid City's eight shorties this season are tied for the league lead.

EVERYONE SAY "THANK YOU, BLAKE BENNETT"

Blake Bennett scored twice, continuing his white-hot pace in his second Rush season. He scored on Rapid City's first shot of both the second and the third period. Bennett now has seven goals and 15 points in 11 games.

LET THE JANITOR COOK

After his two-goal, three-point performance last Saturday in Boise, Trevor Janicke outdid himself yesterday. Janicke assisted on four of the Rush's five goals, three of them primaries. What's even crazier: he did not even record a shot on goal!

MORE MONSTER GAMES

The Rush's top forward line of Ryan Wagner, Blake Bennett, and Trevor Janicke has combined for eight points in each of the last two games. Of those 16 points, five of them are goals and 11 are assists.

CONSISTENT POWER PLAY

With a 1-for-4 performance last night, the Rush has scored a power play goal in four straight games and eight of the last nine.

CLUTCH PENALTY KILLING

The penalty kill has been pretty darn good, too. The unit has killed 12 of the last 13 chances. Just as importantly, the Rush has only been shorthanded one time in the last three games.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.