Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, announced today that Utah has assigned forward Miko Matikka from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

"I'm here to work and help the Americans win hockey games," noted the Utah Hockey Club prospect Miko Matikka. "This is an opportunity to get more ice time and work on my game. I'm a Dallas Cowboys fan, so I'm excited to be here, and ready to get in the lineup tonight."

Miko Matikka joins the Americans after appearing in 28 games this season with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. He had two assists for two points with two penalty minutes.

"Miko (Matikka) has a good pedigree about him, "said Americans Interim Head Coach Brett Ferguson. "We are excited to get him right in the lineup tonight. He will play on a line with Patrick Polino and Kyle Crnkovic. He will be a good addition to our top six forwards"

The native of Helsinki, Finland, turned professional this year after winning a college hockey championship last year at the University of Denver. Prior to that, he spent a year in the United States Hockey League, and split time between the Madison Capitols and the Waterloo Black Hawks with a combined 55 points in 58 USHL games.

The Americans play the first of three in a row at home against the Worcester Railers starting tonight at 7:10 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.