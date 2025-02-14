Valentine's Day Massacre in Indy
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
FISHERS, Ind. - Two nights after rolling to a 6-3 victory in Wednesday night's series opener, the Florida Everblades did one better, knocking off the Indy Fuel 7-3 in a one-sided Valentine's Day matchup Friday night at Fishers Event Center.
Led by Tarun Fizer's two goals, six different Everblades scored goals, and five different players registered multi-point performances in the victory. Fizer (2G, 1A) and Colin Theisen (1G, 2A) both posted three-point outings.
Indy's Christopher Cameron opened the scoring just 3:26 into the contest, but the tide shifted quickly and in a big way. The Everblades responded with a pair of goals midway through the first frame to take a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Theisen at the 9:48 juncture and an even-strength tally by Conor Doherty claimed the lead for the Blades just 24 seconds later, as Florida claimed a lead that they would not relinquish.
The Blades exploded for three more goals in a 2:19 span of the second period to open up a 5-1 lead by the nine-minute mark of the middle frame. Jordan Sambrook opened the second period scoring at 6:33, while Kyle Betts and Ben Brar tacked on goals at the 7:16 and 8:52 marks, respectively.
Fizer made it six straight goals for the Everblades, tacking on another power-play goal in the opening minutes of the third frame to extend the Blades' lead to 6-1. Indy slowed the bleeding with a shorthanded goal by Darby Llewellyn at the 6:59 mark and an even-strength marker by Kyle Maksimovich at 7:52.
Florida closed out the scoring with Fizer's second goal of the game with 1:16 to play to seal the victory.
Cam Johnson was an easy victor in goals for the Everblades, stopping 22 shots to earn his league-leading 25th win of the season.
Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., the Everblades will look to close out the three-game series sweep in one final matchup before the Blades head back to Southwest Florida to meet up with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Hertz Arena ice Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. The midweek battle not only opens a three-game set with the ECHL's newest team, but marks Tahoe's first-ever visit to the Sunshine State. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
---
BLADES BITS
Six different Everblades scored goals, 12 different skaters added assists, and 14 different players registered at least one point in the 7-3 victory.
Through the first two games of the series, Florida has outscored Indy 13-6, while outshooting the hosts by a (32-22) 58-47 margin.
The seven-goal outburst marked the sixth time the Everblades scored at least six goals in one game this season, one shy of the season-high eight goals the Blades notched in an 8-0 shutout of Greenville back on November 16.
