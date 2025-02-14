Valentine's Day Massacre in Indy

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS, Ind. - Two nights after rolling to a 6-3 victory in Wednesday night's series opener, the Florida Everblades did one better, knocking off the Indy Fuel 7-3 in a one-sided Valentine's Day matchup Friday night at Fishers Event Center.

Led by Tarun Fizer's two goals, six different Everblades scored goals, and five different players registered multi-point performances in the victory. Fizer (2G, 1A) and Colin Theisen (1G, 2A) both posted three-point outings.

Indy's Christopher Cameron opened the scoring just 3:26 into the contest, but the tide shifted quickly and in a big way. The Everblades responded with a pair of goals midway through the first frame to take a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Theisen at the 9:48 juncture and an even-strength tally by Conor Doherty claimed the lead for the Blades just 24 seconds later, as Florida claimed a lead that they would not relinquish.

The Blades exploded for three more goals in a 2:19 span of the second period to open up a 5-1 lead by the nine-minute mark of the middle frame. Jordan Sambrook opened the second period scoring at 6:33, while Kyle Betts and Ben Brar tacked on goals at the 7:16 and 8:52 marks, respectively.

Fizer made it six straight goals for the Everblades, tacking on another power-play goal in the opening minutes of the third frame to extend the Blades' lead to 6-1. Indy slowed the bleeding with a shorthanded goal by Darby Llewellyn at the 6:59 mark and an even-strength marker by Kyle Maksimovich at 7:52.

Florida closed out the scoring with Fizer's second goal of the game with 1:16 to play to seal the victory.

Cam Johnson was an easy victor in goals for the Everblades, stopping 22 shots to earn his league-leading 25th win of the season.

Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., the Everblades will look to close out the three-game series sweep in one final matchup before the Blades head back to Southwest Florida to meet up with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Hertz Arena ice Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. The midweek battle not only opens a three-game set with the ECHL's newest team, but marks Tahoe's first-ever visit to the Sunshine State. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

BLADES BITS

Six different Everblades scored goals, 12 different skaters added assists, and 14 different players registered at least one point in the 7-3 victory.

Through the first two games of the series, Florida has outscored Indy 13-6, while outshooting the hosts by a (32-22) 58-47 margin.

The seven-goal outburst marked the sixth time the Everblades scored at least six goals in one game this season, one shy of the season-high eight goals the Blades notched in an 8-0 shutout of Greenville back on November 16.

