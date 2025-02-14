K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-24-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, stimied the Bloomington Bison (21-21-2-2) Friday in front of 5,214 for Pink Ice at Wings Event Center, winning 4-0.
Ty Young (8-6-0-1) notched his second consecutive shutout in an incredible performance in net, making all 37 saves. Young anchored the K-Wings' penalty kill unit to a 4-for-4 performance and now has 141:01 of scoreless time dating back to Feb. 2 at Iowa.
Davis Codd (4) scored the game-winning goal at the 2:28 mark of the second period. On the play, Drake Pilon (2) and Luke Morgan (2) forced a turnover, Codd grabbed the puck, charged down dot lane on the left side and slipped the puck through the five-hole for the score.
Later in the frame, Lee Lapid (3) doubled the Kalamazoo lead at the 15:25 mark. Lapid won the faceoff back to Ben Berard (13) for the initial shot, and Lapid swatted in the rebound immediately from the top of the crease.
Lapid (4) added a power-play goal at the 18:46 mark to make it 3-0. Berard (14) sent a cross-ice feed to Blake Christensen (8) in the left circle, and he fired the puck to Lapid to redirect it five-hole for the goal.
Zach Berzolla (2) added on a long-range empty-net goal at the 15:34 mark to seal the victory. Berzolla jumped in front of a Bloomington pass to force the turnover and fired from the top of the right circle to find the empty net on the other side of the rink.
Kalamazoo squares up with the Fort Wayne Komets (27-16-2-0) at 7:00 p.m. EST Saturday at Wings Event Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025
- Komets Hang On For Win Over Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Downs Oilers with Third Period Surge - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Fall to Florida on Valentine's Day - Indy Fuel
- Valentine's Day Massacre in Indy - Florida Everblades
- Bison Silenced in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Slip Past Thunder, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen and Brandon Mashinter Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Jacksonville Icemen
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup - Wichita Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall 5-4 in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend
- K-Wings Swap Rookie Defensemen with Abbotsford
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Takes 5-Game Set over Iowa, Set for Pink Ice this Week
- K-Wings Blank Heartlanders Saturday