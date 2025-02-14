K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-24-1-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, stimied the Bloomington Bison (21-21-2-2) Friday in front of 5,214 for Pink Ice at Wings Event Center, winning 4-0.

Ty Young (8-6-0-1) notched his second consecutive shutout in an incredible performance in net, making all 37 saves. Young anchored the K-Wings' penalty kill unit to a 4-for-4 performance and now has 141:01 of scoreless time dating back to Feb. 2 at Iowa.

Davis Codd (4) scored the game-winning goal at the 2:28 mark of the second period. On the play, Drake Pilon (2) and Luke Morgan (2) forced a turnover, Codd grabbed the puck, charged down dot lane on the left side and slipped the puck through the five-hole for the score.

Later in the frame, Lee Lapid (3) doubled the Kalamazoo lead at the 15:25 mark. Lapid won the faceoff back to Ben Berard (13) for the initial shot, and Lapid swatted in the rebound immediately from the top of the crease.

Lapid (4) added a power-play goal at the 18:46 mark to make it 3-0. Berard (14) sent a cross-ice feed to Blake Christensen (8) in the left circle, and he fired the puck to Lapid to redirect it five-hole for the goal.

Zach Berzolla (2) added on a long-range empty-net goal at the 15:34 mark to seal the victory. Berzolla jumped in front of a Bloomington pass to force the turnover and fired from the top of the right circle to find the empty net on the other side of the rink.

Kalamazoo squares up with the Fort Wayne Komets (27-16-2-0) at 7:00 p.m. EST Saturday at Wings Event Center.

