K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced that Pink Ice on Friday and Springfield Night on Saturday is trending towards max capacity. The team wants to stress the importance of giving yourself time to make it to the venue for the 7 p.m. EST puck start times at Wings Event Center.

In an effort to ensure the best fan experience possible, the K-Wings want you to be prepared for the traffic delays due to weather and construction near Wings Event Center on Vanrick Dr and the surrounding parking lot areas (please see the map above).

Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets are still available for Pink Ice for just $9. By purchasing this ticket, patrons can stand/sit on the stairs above Row N until after the 1st Intermission. After that, you can move into open seats. If a person comes with a ticket for the seat you're in, you must give them their seat and move to another open seat.

Looking for the better route to take? Please consult the MDOT Drive Map or your preferred directions app to ensure a seamless trip to and from the arena.

We will share any updates that may further affect travel to the game on the Wings Event Center Facebook Page. Also, please pay special attention to our Clear Bag Policy for a timely experience at security once you arrive.

If you can't make it to the game, you can catch every game at FloHockey.com or tune in to FM 106.9 & AM 590 WKZO - the home of the K-Wings.

More Info on Specific Games

It's time for the 24th annual Pink Ice game, presented by Bronson. Whether you're honoring our Breast Cancer survivors or making it a Valentine's Day to remember, Pink Ice creates a traditional Kalamazoo memory that'll last a lifetime. Join us to celebrate Breast Cancer survivors with a special pregame ceremony and puck drop. All fans will receive a pink K-Wings 'Fearless Fighter' T-Shirt, and it's also a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light ($3 Beers, Sodas & Hot Dogs).

Woo-hoo! The K-Wings are excited to welcome you to Springfield Night on Saturday at 7 p.m. versus the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. The night is primed to be packed with laughs as we celebrate the generational hit TV show, 'The Simpsons.' So, bring your cowabunga and the first 1,000 fans will receive a K-Wings Donut Keychain (mmm donuts), and we promise we won't make you eat our shorts.

