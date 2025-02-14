Tahoe Breaks Hearts in Valentines Day Win

Love was in the air for Tahoe in game one against Wichita.

They defeated the Thunder 4-3 on Valentine's Day for their fourth straight victory and first on the road since January 19. Eight players registered a point for the Knight Monsters, including multi-point efforts from Luke Adam, Jett Jones and Jake McGrew.

Things started off scoreless in the opening frame thanks to stellar play by netminders Jesper Vikman and Gabriel Carriere. Tahoe controlled possession for the majority of the period, but Carriere stayed sharp and saved all 12 shots he saw.

But in the second, the action really began.

Just two minutes in, Logan Nelson swept one past Carriere off of a perfect feed from Isaac Johnson. But the lead vanished quickly, as Wichita took control with two breakaway goals in 90 seconds by Kobe Walker and Luke Grainger.

Enter Bear Hughes, who responded with his 13th goal of the season under two minutes later in transition, assisted by Sloan Stanick. However, right after killing off a Tahoe power play, Joe Carroll ripped in a wrist shot past Vikman to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead going into the third.

Down by a goal entering the final frame, the Knight Monsters wasted no time in finding the equalizer again. Just three minutes in, Luke Adam found a loose rebound and potted it home for the game-tying-goal.

That goal was assisted by Jake McGrew, who took the initial shot, and he would play hero for Tahoe later in the third. With two minutes to go in regulation, he took a pass from Adam and fired it past Carriere for the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal.

It was his fourth goal in his last four games, with three of those coming in third periods. On the goaltending side, Vikman finished the night with a save percentage of .914% and 32 stops for his third straight victory.

Tahoe has now won four games in a row after their sweep of Adirondack last weekend and looks to extend their win streak tomorrow in their second meeting against the Thunder at 4:05 p.m. in Wichita, Kansas.

