Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to a standard ECHL player contact.

Kaskisuo, 31, has appeared in two ECHL games this season with the Norfolk Admirals going 0-2-0 with a .873 save percentage and a 3.53 goals against average.

The Vantaa, Finland native has played in two NHL games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators. In addition, Kaskisuo has dressed in 108 career AHL games between the Toronto Marlies, Chicago Wolves and Laval Rocket. He has accumulated a 53-36-13 AHL record with a .909 SV% and a 2.68 GAA.

The 6-foot-3, 194-pound netminder has also appeared in 36 ECHL games between the Admirals and Orlando Solar Bears. Prior to his professional career, Kaskisuo skated with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The Bison return home to Grossinger Motors Arena tomorrow for Hockey is for Lovers Night! Faceoff against the Cincinnati Cyclones is set for 7 p.m. The Sweetheart Package is available now and includes 2 tickets in the Ice Level Party Deck with all-inclusive food, soft drinks, domestic beers and seltzers. Also included in the package is a carnation flower, an embroidered Bison hat, and a sweetheart gift bag. The Sweetheart Package is available for only $116 and can be purchased by visiting bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or calling (309) 965-HERD.

