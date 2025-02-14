Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo to a standard ECHL player contact.
Kaskisuo, 31, has appeared in two ECHL games this season with the Norfolk Admirals going 0-2-0 with a .873 save percentage and a 3.53 goals against average.
The Vantaa, Finland native has played in two NHL games split between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators. In addition, Kaskisuo has dressed in 108 career AHL games between the Toronto Marlies, Chicago Wolves and Laval Rocket. He has accumulated a 53-36-13 AHL record with a .909 SV% and a 2.68 GAA.
The 6-foot-3, 194-pound netminder has also appeared in 36 ECHL games between the Admirals and Orlando Solar Bears. Prior to his professional career, Kaskisuo skated with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Bison return home to Grossinger Motors Arena tomorrow for Hockey is for Lovers Night! Faceoff against the Cincinnati Cyclones is set for 7 p.m. The Sweetheart Package is available now and includes 2 tickets in the Ice Level Party Deck with all-inclusive food, soft drinks, domestic beers and seltzers. Also included in the package is a carnation flower, an embroidered Bison hat, and a sweetheart gift bag. The Sweetheart Package is available for only $116 and can be purchased by visiting bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or calling (309) 965-HERD.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen and Brandon Mashinter Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Jacksonville Icemen
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup - Wichita Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall 5-4 in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.