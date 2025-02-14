Cotton Breaks Tulsa's Hearts in 3-1 Mavericks' Win

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release









Tulsa Oilers' Tyler Poulsen and Kansas City Mavericks' David Cotton on game night

(Kansas City Mavericks) Tulsa Oilers' Tyler Poulsen and Kansas City Mavericks' David Cotton on game night(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - David Cotton scored twice to propel the Kansas City Mavericks to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks overcame a slow start and leaned on Cotton's scoring touch and strong goaltending from Jack LaFontaine to secure the victory.

Tulsa struck first at 2:18 of the opening period, as Austin Albrecht scored, assisted by Justin Michaelian. The Mavericks responded late in the period when Cotton found the back of the net at 16:40, tying the game 1-1.

After a scoreless second period, Cotton delivered again at 3:54 of the third, scoring the go-ahead goal with assists from Marcus Crawford and Jackson Berezowski. Less than four minutes later, Damien Giroux added an insurance goal at 7:28, set up by Cam Morrison and Justin MacPherson, sealing the Mavericks' win.

The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 35-33, but LaFontaine stood tall, making 34 saves to keep Tulsa at bay and earn the win.

With his two-goal performance, David Cotton showcased his offensive prowess, while LaFontaine's stellar play in net anchored the Mavericks' defense.

The Mavericks and Oilers will meet again tomorrow for a 6:05 PM puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena, where the team will also host a special Banner Ceremony during the first intermission to celebrate last season's historic achievements as Western Conference Champions, Brabham Cup Champions, and Mountain Division Champions.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.