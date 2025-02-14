Cotton Breaks Tulsa's Hearts in 3-1 Mavericks' Win
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Tulsa Oilers' Tyler Poulsen and Kansas City Mavericks' David Cotton on game night
(Kansas City Mavericks)
INDEPENDENCE, MO - David Cotton scored twice to propel the Kansas City Mavericks to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks overcame a slow start and leaned on Cotton's scoring touch and strong goaltending from Jack LaFontaine to secure the victory.
Tulsa struck first at 2:18 of the opening period, as Austin Albrecht scored, assisted by Justin Michaelian. The Mavericks responded late in the period when Cotton found the back of the net at 16:40, tying the game 1-1.
After a scoreless second period, Cotton delivered again at 3:54 of the third, scoring the go-ahead goal with assists from Marcus Crawford and Jackson Berezowski. Less than four minutes later, Damien Giroux added an insurance goal at 7:28, set up by Cam Morrison and Justin MacPherson, sealing the Mavericks' win.
The Oilers outshot the Mavericks 35-33, but LaFontaine stood tall, making 34 saves to keep Tulsa at bay and earn the win.
With his two-goal performance, David Cotton showcased his offensive prowess, while LaFontaine's stellar play in net anchored the Mavericks' defense.
The Mavericks and Oilers will meet again tomorrow for a 6:05 PM puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena, where the team will also host a special Banner Ceremony during the first intermission to celebrate last season's historic achievements as Western Conference Champions, Brabham Cup Champions, and Mountain Division Champions.
