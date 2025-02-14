Radomsky Shuts Out Maine, Rush Wins Fifth Straight
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Matt Radomsky turned away all 28 shots he faced as the Rapid City Rush blanked the Maine Mariners 4-0 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.
After a first period which saw the Mariners outshoot the Rush 10-3, Rapid City's offense turned up the heat in the second. Billy Constantinou scored after being sprung out of the penalty box just 1:26 into the period. Connor Mylymok doubled the lead on a wraparound goal midway through the second.
The Rush added another insurance goal early in the third off Parker Bowman's backdoor wrist shot. Blake Bennett closed out the scoring with an empty netter.
After coming just 21 seconds short of a shutout bid in Boise last Saturday, Radomsky turned in his second professional shutout with the home crowd cheering him on. Amazingly, both of the Winnipeg native's shutouts have come against Maine. The Rush has only faced the Mariners five times in its history.
This is the Rush's first home shutout since Lukas Parik on December 27, 2021, against Utah.
Both Connor and Luke Mylymok recorded multi-point outings in the win and received star of the game nominations.
Rapid City's five-game winning streak is its longest of the season. The Rush goes for back-to-back sweeps tomorrow on Midnight Madness, presented by Garage Beer.
Next game: Saturday, February 15 vs. Maine. 11:59 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.
The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush's Matt Radomsky on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025
- Steelheads Trailed 2-1 Heading into Third, Complete Comeback, Winning 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Radomsky Shuts Out Maine, Rush Wins Fifth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Seven-Game Road Trip Opens with 4-3 Railers' Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Worcester Empty Net Goal Late Sends the Americans to Another Loss - Allen Americans
- Tahoe Scores Late Goal to Knock off Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Shut Out In Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Tahoe Breaks Hearts in Valentines Day Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against The Komets On Valentine's Day - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Score Late Power-Play Goal to Defeat Walleye, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cotton Breaks Tulsa's Hearts in 3-1 Mavericks' Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ness, Craggs Tally Goals in Friday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Hang On For Win Over Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Downs Oilers with Third Period Surge - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Fall to Florida on Valentine's Day - Indy Fuel
- Valentine's Day Massacre in Indy - Florida Everblades
- Bison Silenced in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Slip Past Thunder, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen and Brandon Mashinter Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Jacksonville Icemen
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup - Wichita Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall 5-4 in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.