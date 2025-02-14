Radomsky Shuts Out Maine, Rush Wins Fifth Straight

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Matt Radomsky on game night

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- Matt Radomsky turned away all 28 shots he faced as the Rapid City Rush blanked the Maine Mariners 4-0 at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday.

After a first period which saw the Mariners outshoot the Rush 10-3, Rapid City's offense turned up the heat in the second. Billy Constantinou scored after being sprung out of the penalty box just 1:26 into the period. Connor Mylymok doubled the lead on a wraparound goal midway through the second.

The Rush added another insurance goal early in the third off Parker Bowman's backdoor wrist shot. Blake Bennett closed out the scoring with an empty netter.

After coming just 21 seconds short of a shutout bid in Boise last Saturday, Radomsky turned in his second professional shutout with the home crowd cheering him on. Amazingly, both of the Winnipeg native's shutouts have come against Maine. The Rush has only faced the Mariners five times in its history.

This is the Rush's first home shutout since Lukas Parik on December 27, 2021, against Utah.

Both Connor and Luke Mylymok recorded multi-point outings in the win and received star of the game nominations.

Rapid City's five-game winning streak is its longest of the season. The Rush goes for back-to-back sweeps tomorrow on Midnight Madness, presented by Garage Beer.

Next game: Saturday, February 15 vs. Maine. 11:59 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to face the Maine Mariners on February 13, 14, and 15 at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, February 15th is Midnight Madness presented by Garage Beer, featuring an 11:59 p.m. puck drop. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

