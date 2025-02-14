Grizz Fall 3-2 in a Wild Friday Night Battle

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Reed Lebster and Neil Shea but the Idaho Steelheads scored two unanswered goals in the third period and held on to defeat Utah 3-2 in front of a crowd of 5125 on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

Matthew Seminoff gave Idaho a 1-0 lead on a one-timer from the left circle 18:27 into the contest. It was a power play goal as Idaho was 1 for 5 on the man advantage tonight. 25 seconds later Reed Lebster scored his 12th goal of the campaign unassisted. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Neil Shea scored an unassisted goal 18:02 into the second period to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Connor MacEachern tied the score 13:11 into the third period. Patrick Moynihan scored the game winner 18:58 in as Idaho took a 3-2 lead. Utah was awarded a penalty shot with 4.5 seconds left in regulation. Neil Shea went stick side on Idaho goaltender Bryan Thomson but was denied as the Steelheads held on as their record goes to 24-26-6-1 on the season.

Utah goaltender Adam Scheel stopped 24 of 27 in the loss. Idaho's Thomson got the victory as he stopped 35 of 37.

Utah outshot Idaho 37 to 27. The Grizzlies lost in regulation for the first time this season when leading after 2 periods. Lebster extended his point streak to 5 straight games. Neil Shea now has a point in 4 straight games.

The Grizzlies first ever "Fishing Night" will be on Saturday evening at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Patrick Moynihan (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

2. Connor MacEachern (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 shots.

3. Bryan Thomson (Idaho) - 35 of 37 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.