Seven-Game Road Trip Opens with 4-3 Railers' Win
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
Worcester Railers' Matt DeMelis, Riley Ginnell, and Anthony Hora on game night
(Worcester Railers HC)
Allen, TX- The Worcester Railers HC (21-20-2-4 48pts) beat the Allen Americans (13-26-7-1, 34pts), on Friday night by a final score of 5-3 in front of a crowd of 4,994 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center taking on the Allen Americans on Saturday, February 15th at 7:10 CST.
Worcester got the scoring started tonight in Allen Texas by jumping out to a 3-0 first period lead. The Worcester goals came from Anthony Callin (2-0-2), Matt DeMelis (1-1-2), and Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1). Allen was able to cut into the Worcester lead in the second period with two goals of their own from former Railer Artyom Kulakov (1-2-3) followed by Liam Gorman (2-0-2) making it a 3-2 game heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation. Anthony Callin scored his second of the night to give Worcester a 4-2 lead. Gorman followed behind Callin to make it 4-3. Worcester finished the scoring off with an empty net goal from Griffin Loughran (1-1-2) leading to a 5-3 Worcester win.
The Railers came ready to play as they scored three first period goals, while keeping Allen off the board. Anthony Callin (14th) lit the lamp first tonight as he scored an unassisted goal 8:59 into the first period to give the Railers a 1-0 lead. Matt DeMelis (4th) netted the second Worcester goal 10:03 into the first. Jordan Kaplan (14th) finished off the first period with a goal of his own giving Worcester the 3-0 lead going into the second period. Shots favored Worcester 14-8 in the first.
Allen grabbed their first goal of the night off the stick of Artyom Kulakov (5th) 4:43 into the second period. Liam Gorman (4th) then cut the Worcester lead to one as he got one by Hugo Ollas. Gorman's goal was the final of the second period making it a 3-2 game heading into the third. Shots favored Worcester 13-12 in the second period.
Anthony Callin (15th) got the third period scoring started with his second goal of the night extending the Worcester lead to 4-2 just 48 seconds into the third period. The Americans did not give up there as Liam Gorman (5th) scored his second goal of the night to make it a one goal game with 3:18 remaining in regulation. Griffin Loughran put the nail in the coffin with his empty net goal, closing out the 5-3 Worcester win. Shots favored Allen 16-7 in the third and 36-34 in regulation.
Notes:
Three Stars: 3rd Star: Artyom Kulakov (1-2-3, +3, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Liam Gorman (2-0-2, +2, 4 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Callin (2-0-2, +1, 7 shots)... Final shots favored Allen 36-34... Luke Richardson (4-5-0-0) made 29 saves on 33 shots for Allen... Hugo Ollas (7-8-1-2) made 33 saves on 36 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Allen went 0-for-2... Matthew Boudens (IR), Anthony Repaci (DNP), and Kolby Johnson (SUSP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 2-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Americans and 2-0-0-0 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center against Allen.
#RailersHC
Images from this story
|
Worcester Railers' Matt DeMelis, Riley Ginnell, and Anthony Hora on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025
- Steelheads Trailed 2-1 Heading into Third, Complete Comeback, Winning 3-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Radomsky Shuts Out Maine, Rush Wins Fifth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Seven-Game Road Trip Opens with 4-3 Railers' Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Worcester Empty Net Goal Late Sends the Americans to Another Loss - Allen Americans
- Tahoe Scores Late Goal to Knock off Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Mariners Shut Out In Rapid City - Maine Mariners
- Tahoe Breaks Hearts in Valentines Day Win - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against The Komets On Valentine's Day - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Score Late Power-Play Goal to Defeat Walleye, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cotton Breaks Tulsa's Hearts in 3-1 Mavericks' Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ness, Craggs Tally Goals in Friday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Hang On For Win Over Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Downs Oilers with Third Period Surge - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Fall to Florida on Valentine's Day - Indy Fuel
- Valentine's Day Massacre in Indy - Florida Everblades
- Bison Silenced in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Slip Past Thunder, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen and Brandon Mashinter Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Jacksonville Icemen
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup - Wichita Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall 5-4 in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Seven-Game Road Trip Opens with 4-3 Railers' Win
- Railers Acquire Forward Tyler Kobryn from Florida Everblades
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 17
- Worcester Railers to Rebrand as Worcester Monkey Wrenches on February 28 and March 1
- Railers Drop Series Finale 4-2 to Atlanta