Seven-Game Road Trip Opens with 4-3 Railers' Win

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers' Matt DeMelis, Riley Ginnell, and Anthony Hora on game night

Allen, TX- The Worcester Railers HC (21-20-2-4 48pts) beat the Allen Americans (13-26-7-1, 34pts), on Friday night by a final score of 5-3 in front of a crowd of 4,994 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center taking on the Allen Americans on Saturday, February 15th at 7:10 CST.

Worcester got the scoring started tonight in Allen Texas by jumping out to a 3-0 first period lead. The Worcester goals came from Anthony Callin (2-0-2), Matt DeMelis (1-1-2), and Jordan Kaplan (1-0-1). Allen was able to cut into the Worcester lead in the second period with two goals of their own from former Railer Artyom Kulakov (1-2-3) followed by Liam Gorman (2-0-2) making it a 3-2 game heading into the final 20 minutes of regulation. Anthony Callin scored his second of the night to give Worcester a 4-2 lead. Gorman followed behind Callin to make it 4-3. Worcester finished the scoring off with an empty net goal from Griffin Loughran (1-1-2) leading to a 5-3 Worcester win.

The Railers came ready to play as they scored three first period goals, while keeping Allen off the board. Anthony Callin (14th) lit the lamp first tonight as he scored an unassisted goal 8:59 into the first period to give the Railers a 1-0 lead. Matt DeMelis (4th) netted the second Worcester goal 10:03 into the first. Jordan Kaplan (14th) finished off the first period with a goal of his own giving Worcester the 3-0 lead going into the second period. Shots favored Worcester 14-8 in the first.

Allen grabbed their first goal of the night off the stick of Artyom Kulakov (5th) 4:43 into the second period. Liam Gorman (4th) then cut the Worcester lead to one as he got one by Hugo Ollas. Gorman's goal was the final of the second period making it a 3-2 game heading into the third. Shots favored Worcester 13-12 in the second period.

Anthony Callin (15th) got the third period scoring started with his second goal of the night extending the Worcester lead to 4-2 just 48 seconds into the third period. The Americans did not give up there as Liam Gorman (5th) scored his second goal of the night to make it a one goal game with 3:18 remaining in regulation. Griffin Loughran put the nail in the coffin with his empty net goal, closing out the 5-3 Worcester win. Shots favored Allen 16-7 in the third and 36-34 in regulation.

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Artyom Kulakov (1-2-3, +3, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Liam Gorman (2-0-2, +2, 4 shots), 1st Star: Anthony Callin (2-0-2, +1, 7 shots)... Final shots favored Allen 36-34... Luke Richardson (4-5-0-0) made 29 saves on 33 shots for Allen... Hugo Ollas (7-8-1-2) made 33 saves on 36 shots for Worcester, while Michael Bullion served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Allen went 0-for-2... Matthew Boudens (IR), Anthony Repaci (DNP), and Kolby Johnson (SUSP) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Callin led the Railers in shots with 7... The Railers are now 2-1-0-0 all-time vs. the Americans and 2-0-0-0 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center against Allen.

