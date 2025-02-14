Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against The Komets On Valentine's Day

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell 5-4 to the Fort Wayne Komets at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Friday night. Despite a three-goal third period push from the Cyclones, the Komets scored two in thirty seconds late in the third period to propel them over Cincinnati.

The Komets would start the game with a goal from forward Nolan Volcan exactly five minutes in. Volcan's fifth goal of the season beat Gillies to make it 1-0 early in the opening period. Cincinnati would concede another goal a minute later, but the goal would be called back for goaltender interference after a review.

The Cyclones would then settle in and score with 2:55 left to go in the first period. Forward Remy Parker scored off a rebound from Noah Kane. Parker scored his fifth goal of the season and his second in back-to-back games. Curtis Hall would also receive an assist on the goal that made it 1-1. Those assists from Kane and Hall would both be their first points in a Cyclone uniform this season.

The Komets would strike early again in the second period when Alex Aleardi found the back of the net directly after a Komets face-off win to make it 2-1. Later, Jack Gorniak extended the Komet lead when he hit the puck in the air and gave the Komets a 3-1 lead going into the final period.

Tristan Ashbrook would bring Cincinnati within one with 15:27 left to go in the third period. A centering feed from forward Lincoln Griffin would lead to Ashbrook poking the puck into the net and scoring 14th goal of the season, trimming the Komets lead to 3-2.

30 seconds later, forward Marko Sikic tied the game, 3-3, scoring off his own rebound to even up the score. Forwards Ty Voit and Mathieu Gosselin both gained assists on the Sikic goal. With his assist, Gosselin has earned a point in every contest between the Komets this season.

The Komets would answer right back with two goals of their own at the 7:54 and 7:34 mark in the third period. Forwards Brannon McManus and James Stefan would both get centering feeds and score. The Komets retook the two-goal lead and made it 5-3.

Captain Justin Vaive kept the Cyclones chances alive, scoring a goal with 3:34 left to go in the game. Vaive's tic-tac-toe goal was his fourth goal of the season, with assists going to Ashbrook and Griffin. Despite their best efforts, the Komets defeated Cincinnati 5-4.

The Cyclones will play one more road game tomorrow night against the Bloomington Bison before heading back to Heritage Bank Center for a four-game home stand. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.