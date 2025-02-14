Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Chaz Smedsrud scored a game-winning power play goal late in the third period to complete a come-from-behind 5-4 victory for the Rapid City Rush over the Maine Mariners at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday.

The Rush, who eliminated a two-goal deficit in the second period, did not lead until Smedsrud's goal, which capped off a three-point night for the Luverne, Minn. native.

After trailing 2-0 at the first intermission, Rapid City struck three times in the second period and twice more in the third, drawing even at 3-3 and 4-4. The Rush outscored the Mariners 5-2 in the final two periods.

Blake Bennett scored twice, continuing his white-hot pace in his second Rush season. He scored on Rapid City's first shot of both the second and the third period. Bennett now has seven goals and 15 points in 11 games.

Trevor Janicke assisted on four of the Rush's five goals as he recorded his best offensive game as a pro. Three of his four apples were primary assists.

The Rush power play has remained consistent in recent weeks, too. The unit has now struck in four consecutive games and in eight of the last nine.

Connor Murphy made 27 saves in the win, his first appearance in net since January 3rd and his first victory of 2025. Ryan Bischel took the loss for Maine.

Rapid City has now won four straight games, tying its longest winning streak of the season. The club also moved to .500 on home ice (9-9-4) with the victory.

Next game: Friday, February 14 vs. Maine. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

