Tahoe Scores Late Goal to Knock off Wichita

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder's Artyom Guryev versus Tahoe Knight Monsters' Adam Pitters

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder's Artyom Guryev versus Tahoe Knight Monsters' Adam Pitters(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita opened a three-game series on Friday night against Tahoe, losing 4-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder led by one heading into the third but gave up two goals in the final 20 minutes. With the loss, Wichita has its point-streak snapped at four.

After a scoreless first, the two teams combined for five goals in the second. Logan Nelson gave the visitors a 1-0 lead at 2:05. The Thunder failed to clear the puck out of the zone. Isaac Johnson came around the Thunder net, fed a pass to the slot to Nelson and he beat Gabriel Carriere.

At 5:47, Kobe Walker tied the game at one. Wichita created a turnover near the red line. Walker skated down on a breakaway and beat Jesper Vikman for his 16th of the season.

Less than two minutes later, Luke Grainger made it 2-1. Declan Smith caused a turnover near the Wichita blue line. Grainger went in on a break and beat Vikman for his fourth of the year.

Bear Hughes tied it at two at 8:47. He caught a pass off the rush and beat Carriere for his 13th of the season.

Joe Carroll re-gained the lead at 18:12. He took a drop pass from Jake Wahlin near the Knight Monsters line and whistled a shot past Vikman to make it 3-2.

In the third, Luke Adam tied the game at 3:54. Adam got to a rebound off a shot from Jake McGrew for his 10th of the year.

McGrew scored the eventual game-winner at 18:06. Jake Stevens blocked a shot in the high slot from Alex Gritz. Tahoe raced the other way on the three-on-two break. McGrew fired a shot past Carriere for his 15th marker of the season.

Wichita pulled Carriere with 1:33 left and called its timeout. The Thunder couldn't level the game and fell 4-3.

Walker has goals in three of his last four games and points in his last six. Carroll has goals in three of his last four and six points in his last four outings. Grainger has points in four of his last five games.

Wichita went 0-for-2 on the power play. Tahoe went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The two teams play once again tomorrow night with the opening faceoff at 6:05 p.m.

Tomorrow is Star Wars and Scouts Night. Get a special Scout ticket package. This includes a ticket to the game and a special Scout patch. Click HERE to purchase. Fans can also purchase our Star Wars four-pack. Get four tickets and two light sabers for just $80. Click HERE to purchase.

Our first-ever Pilates on Ice is coming on Saturday, February 15. Enjoy a pre-game Pilates class on the same ice that the Thunder play later that night. Click HERE to join us in this wonderful experience.

Faith and Family Night is coming on Sunday, February 16. Come watch us host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and meet two members of the cast from the critically acclaimed TV show, The Chosen. Click HERE to bring out your church, youth group or business.

-Thunder-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.