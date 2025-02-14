Lions Slip Past Thunder, 2-1

February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder's Ty Gibson (center) and Josh Filmon in action

GLENS FALLS - Kevin O'Neil scored his 13th goal of the season as the Adirondack Thunder comeback fell short, 2-1, to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 4,316 at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night.

Despite being outshot 13-5 in the first period, Trois-Rivieres took the lead as Tyler Hylland sent a shot through the legs of Tyler Brennan after a pass from Morgan Adams-Moisan at the hash marks. The goal was Hylland's fifth of the year with assists from Adams-Moisan and Vincent Sevigny for the 1-0 lead. The goal came at 14:50 of the first period and Adirondack trailed by one after 20 minutes.

Adirondack tied the game in the third period as Kevin O'Neil fired a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Luke Cavallin from the left circle. The goal was O'Neil's 13th of the season with helpers from Ryan Conroy and Adrien Bisson at 7:48 of the third and the score was tied 1-1.

Just over four minutes later, Jakov Novak beat Tyler Brennan for his 18th of the year and fourth in two games against the Thunder. The goal came at 11:49 of the third from Xavier Cormier and Israel Mianscum and held up as the eventual game-winning goal in the 2-1 victory for Trois-Rivieres.

Tyler Brennan denied 16 of 18 shots in the loss.

The Thunder return home against Trois-Rivieres tomorrow and Sunday. Law Enforcement Night is tomorrow and the first 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey pres. by Warren, Washington, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Sheriff Departments. Also, enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra with specialty jerseys! Sunday is a 3 p.m. puck drop with a poster giveaway and postgame autographs with the Thunder in Heritage Hall.

Great ticket packages are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

Images from this story

