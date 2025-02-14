Ness, Craggs Tally Goals in Friday Loss to Iowa
February 14, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Coralville, IA - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday night in game one of the series at Xtream Arena.
The Heartlanders snapped Toledo's 6-game win streak in the matchup between the Central Division's top two teams.
Griffin Ness and Sam Craggs tallied goals. Mitch Lewandowski played in his first game back from his time in the AHL. And Conlan Keenan played in his 250th professional game.
How it Happened:
Iowa started off the scoring at 4:14, which was shortly followed by Griffin Ness tying it up at one goal each at 5:57, his first goal since December 7. Assisting in Ness' goal were Dalton Messina and Darian Pilon.
In the second period, Iowa restored their lead early on at 3:05. Once again, Toledo responded and tied it at 7:53 with a Tic-Tac-Toe from Jalen Smereck to Mitch Lewandowski and Sam Craggs to finish it off. The game was tied 2-2 heading into the final frame.
Iowa took the lead back at 14:49 of the third. Despite the strong and heavy pressure from the Walleye, the Heartlanders sealed the deal at 19:29 with an empty net goal and took game one with a 4-2 final.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. IWA - T. Walsh (1G)
2. IWA - K. McClellan (28 SVS)
3. IWA - R. Miotto (1G)
What's Next:
The Walleye will look to split with Iowa as they finish out the series in Coralville. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. EST.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 14, 2025
- Cyclones Fall 5-4 Against The Komets On Valentine's Day - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Heartlanders Score Late Power-Play Goal to Defeat Walleye, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cotton Breaks Tulsa's Hearts in 3-1 Mavericks' Win - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ness, Craggs Tally Goals in Friday Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Komets Hang On For Win Over Cyclones - Fort Wayne Komets
- Kansas City Downs Oilers with Third Period Surge - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Blank Bison on Pink Ice in Front of Sold out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Fall to Florida on Valentine's Day - Indy Fuel
- Valentine's Day Massacre in Indy - Florida Everblades
- Bison Silenced in Kalamazoo - Bloomington Bison
- Lions Take The Second Game Of The Seven-Game Series Against The Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Slip Past Thunder, 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - February 14 - ECHL
- Bison Sign Goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo - Bloomington Bison
- Icemen and Brandon Mashinter Mutually Agree to Part Ways - Jacksonville Icemen
- Defenseman Connor Punnett Assigned to Steelheads from AHL's Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Hockey Club Assigns Forward to Allen - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: February 14, 2025 - Grizzlies Homestand Begins vs Idaho - Utah Grizzlies
- Wichita Welcomes Tahoe for First-Ever Matchup - Wichita Thunder
- Game Days #45, #46 & #47 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Adirondack Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: February 14, 2025 vs. Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- Dominiks Marcinkevics Scores First as a Gladiator and Game-Winner, as Atlanta Takes Down the 'Bits 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Know Before You Go: 2025 Pink Ice Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Tops Maine to Win Fourth Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Mariners Fall 5-4 in Rapid City - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Ness, Craggs Tally Goals in Friday Loss to Iowa
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 17: February 10, 2025
- Hawkins Gets 300th Point as a Walleye in OT Win Against Fort Wayne
- 16-17-18 Line Dominates in Win at Fort Wayne
- Brandon Hawkins Named Warrior Hockey ECHL January Player of the Month