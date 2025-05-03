Fizer Scores Twice as Blades Rout Bears 6-2

ESTERO, Fla. - Tarun Fizer scored goals in each of the first two periods and was one of five Everblades to register two-point performances as the Blades topped the Orlando Solar Bears 6-2 in Game Two of the South Division Finals in front of 6,508 fans Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

With the victory, the Everblades lead the best-of-seven series two games to none as the action shifts to Orlando for potentially three games.

A busy opening period saw the Everblades score first for the second straight game in the series. Fizer and Colton Hargrove staked the Blades to an early 2-0 lead. Fizer's goal was his first of the playoffs, while Hargrove connected for the fourth consecutive game.

Orlando got on the board after a lengthy video review at the 11:18 mark, with Ara Nazarian getting credited with his second goal of the playoffs, as the Blades' lead was cut to 2-1 heading into the first intermission. The hectic first period saw Florida lead the shot battle 14-9.

Fizer doubled the Everblades' lead with his second goal of the night, putting the good guys on top 3-1 just over five minutes into the second period.

The third period proved to be the busiest stretch of the contest. Logan Lambdin (4:55) and Dillon Hamaliuk (7:41) blew the game open, as the Blades took a 5-1 lead. Orlando's Anthony Bardaro got an unassisted goal back for the Solar Bears, trimming Florida's lead to 5-2 with an unassisted goal with just over three minutes to play.

Following a tussle at 18:40 that saw each team assessed three minor penalties, Kyle Betts closed out the scoring with a late empty-net goal.

Orlando outshot the Everblades 34-28 due in large part to a 17-7 edge in the third period. In goal, ECHL Goaltender of the Year Cam Johnson turned aside 32 of 34 Orlando shots - including 16 in the final frame - and improved to 6-0 in six postseason starts.

With the Everblades looking to take a 3-0 series lead, the teams will be back in action for Game Three Tuesday night in Orlando's Kia Center, with the puck slated to drop at 7:00 p.m. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets for any future Kelly Cup Playoff games at Hertz Arerna.

BLADES BITS

In addition to Tarun Fizer's two-goal performance, Logan Lambdin, Colton Hargrove and Dillon Hamaliuk each posted a goal and an assist, while Jesse Lansdell notched two assists to lead the Everblades' cadre of players with two-point efforts. For Hargrove, the first-period marker extended his goal-scoring streak to four0 straight games.

Both of Jesse Lansdell's assists came on goals by Tarun Fizer.

The Blades are now 22-8 all-time vs. Orlando in Kelly Cup action.

With Saturday's victory, the Everblades remained undefeated at 6-0 in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus.

