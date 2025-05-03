ECHL Transactions - May 3
May 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday May 3, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve
delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Ryan O'Reilly, F activated from reserve
add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve
delete Cole Kodsi, F placed on reserve
