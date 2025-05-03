ECHL Transactions - May 3

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday May 3, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

add Brannon McManus, F activated from reserve

delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Ryan O'Reilly, F activated from reserve

add Jaydon Dureau, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve

delete Cole Kodsi, F placed on reserve

