Komets Dominate Walleye to Even Series

May 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets evened their series with Toledo with a dominant 6-1 win at the Huntington Center.

The Komets struck first in game two as Zack Jordan scored on a rebound off the leg pad of Toledo goaltender Carter Gylander, with assists from Matt Murphy and Ethan Keppen at 17:54.

In the second period, Keppen scored his sixth goal at 1:10, and he followed that with another tally at 12:05 to give the Komets a 3-0 lead. Late in the period, Jake Dugan took a high sticking penalty, leading to Toledo scoring their only goal at 14:48.

With the Komets leading 3-1 in the third, Alex Swetlikoff scored on a power play at :38 to push the lead to 4-1. Rookie James Stefan added another power goal at 7:52 with assists credited to Dugan and Kyle Mayhew. Blake Murray concluded the scoring with a breakaway goal at 19:59. Brett Brochu made 21 saves for the win.

