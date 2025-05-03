Bliss Scores in Game 2 Loss to Fort Wayne

May 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 2 of the Central Division Finals with a final score of 6-1. The series is now tied 1-1 as they move onto games 3-5 in Fort Wayne.

How it Happened:

Tonight just wasn't Toledo's night as they could not get much rolling in this one. Fort Wayne were all gas, no breaks as they struck late in the first period at 17:54 with a goal by Zach Jordan as they had the 1-0 lead heading into the middle frame.

The Komets came out strong in the second period, extending their lead to two at 1:10 from Ethan Keppen. At 12:05, Keppen added another to make it 3-0 in favor of the Komets.

Toledo cut the deficit to two with a goal by Trenton Bliss at 14:48 to give the fish some much needed momentum heading into the third period.

However, Fort Wayne continued to respond as they started the third period on the power play and capitalized just 38 seconds in as Alex Swetlikoff made it 4-1.

After back-to-back penalties by Toledo, Fort Wayne continued the damage by adding another on the power play at 7:52 by James Stefan.

Fort Wayne sealed the deal with a breakaway goal with just one second remaining in the game.

The Komets got the 6-1 win and tied up the series at 1-1.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. FTW - E. Keppen (2G, 1A)

2. FTW - A. Swetlikoff (1G, 2A)

3. FTW - Z. Jordan (1G, 2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to rebound on Monday night in Fort Wayne for Game 3 of the Division Finals. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.