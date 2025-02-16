Cobras Name Mike Bonner as Head Coach

February 16, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras, end their coaching search after only several days since Coach Brandon Negron announced that he's stepping down to serve full time as the active Team President of the Carolina Cobras, members of the National Arena League.

Mike Bonner was hired in 2024 to serve as the Cobras defensive coordinator for the upcoming season and has already made an impact preparing the Cobras for a much anticipated 2025 season. "I am truly honored to be named Head Coach for the 2025 season. I want to thank Coach Negron, Owner John Kane and the entire organization for believing in me and giving me this opportunity." Coach Bonner continued, "We will continue to uphold the high standards of this organization. The commitment, hard work, and discipline required to bring a championship home will be at the core of everything we do.

"The coaching staff worked hard this offseason to prepare our incoming roster for 2025. I hired two very capable coordinators with experience that were already going to be active in leading our team in battle, even if I stayed Head Coach," said Negron. "Mike Bonner is a proven leader of men. My job is to provide a foundation under him and his coaching staff that allows football in Greensboro to get back to prominence. The mission hasn't changed and won't change under Coach Bonner, it'll just be delivered by another extremely capable and ready voice. He's going to do a great job. Let me be clear, this is not an interim position."

The Carolina Cobras fifth head coach in team history, brings indoor football experience and head coaching experience as he was the Head Coach of the Salina Liberty in 2017 and Omaha Beef in 2018. Coach Bonner served as the Offensive Coordinator of the Topeka Tropics the last half of the season in 2022. Coach Bonner brings a well-rounded background in arena/indoor football as he has worked in multiple leagues within the sport as well as served as Offensive and Defensive roles on coaching staffs. Coach Bonner also spent time as Offensive Assistant for the Green Bay Blizzard both 2015 and most recently, in 2023. He also served as an assistant coach with the San Angelo Bandits (2016) as an defensive backs coach of the Laredo Rattlesnakes (2013-2014). Coach Bonner's career started as assistant coach with the Sioux City Bandits in 2010.

For more information about the Carolina Cobras visit carolinacobras.com and sign up for season tickets by calling 336-455-7232.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from February 16, 2025

Cobras Name Mike Bonner as Head Coach - Carolina Cobras

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.