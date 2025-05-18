Ownership Group Announces Search for New Cobras Head Coach and GM

May 18, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras Ownership Group announce their latest milestone by officially initiating the search for a new Head Coach and General Manager to lead the franchise into the 2026 season and help define the next chapter of Cobras football.

This leadership transition is part of a broader effort to strengthen the organization's foundation, build a championship-caliber culture, and drive long-term success in the National Arena League (NAL). The individual selected for this dual role will be responsible for managing all football operations, constructing a competitive roster, and shaping the identity of the team both on and off the field.

"We are looking for a dynamic leader with strong football acumen, a track record of player development, and a passion for engaging with our community," said the Carolina Cobras Ownership Group. "This is a pivotal moment for the Cobras, and we're committed to finding someone who can guide our organization with vision, integrity, and a relentless drive for excellence."

With a legacy that includes the 2018 NAL Championship and a passionate fanbase known as "The Snake Pit," the Carolina Cobras are focused on securing a leader who shares the team's values and ambitions for sustained growth and success.

