Cobras Extend Developmental Partnership with Predators

May 16, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras of the National Arena League (NAL) are proud to announce the extension of their developmental partnership with the Carolina Predators of the American Arena League 2 (AAL2). This renewed collaboration reinforces both organizations' shared commitment to growing the sport of arena football and developing local talent across the Carolinas. The Carolina Cobras organization has an undeniable history of successful advancement for former Cobras Coaches, Players, and Staff who went on to have successful careers in the IFL, XFL, UFL, and NFL levels.

Under the terms of the extended agreement, the Predators (Cobras - AAL2) will continue to serve as the official farm team of the Cobras talent system, creating a direct pipeline for player advancement and organizational collaboration. The partnership will include coordinated efforts in player scouting, coaching development, and front office support. Advancement is a united goal of both organizations as well as not just at athlete development but at the professional development on and off the field.

"As owners of the Carolina Cobras, we are focused on building a competitive franchise with deep regional roots," said the Carolina Cobras Ownership Group. "Extending our partnership with the Carolina Predators allows us to further our investment in the community, provide aspiring players with a professional path forward, and expand our reach throughout the Carolinas."

Predators Co-Owner Ralph Byrd added, "This partnership gives our athletes a clear opportunity to rise to the professional level. Working with the Cobras has elevated our program, and we're excited to continue building something special together."

For more information about the Carolina Cobras, visit www.carolinacobras.com.

To learn more about the Carolina Predators (Cobras - AAL2), visit www.gocarolinapredators.com.







