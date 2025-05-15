Cobras Announce Progress in the Front Office

May 15, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras is pleased to announce that, following an infusion of capital from ownership and the implementation of improved financial controls, all outstanding player obligations have been met. All players have now been paid in full and granted unconditional releases.

This milestone reflects ownership's commitment to integrity, accountability, and doing right by the players who have represented the Cobras with pride. The decision to ensure players receive full compensation and the freedom to pursue new opportunities was paramount to the Cobras' ownership group as part of a broader effort to restore operational stability and trust.

"We want to thank our players, fans, and partners for their patience and support through this challenging time," said the Carolina Cobras ownership group in a joint statement. "Today's announcement represents a fresh step forward. We remain committed to rebuilding with a strong foundation and a renewed focus on financial responsibility and organizational excellence."

The Cobras ownership group is continuing to assess future plans and will provide further updates regarding the team's direction in the weeks ahead.

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their eighth season in 2025 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the First Horizon Coliseum. Visit carolinacobras.com for more information about the Carolina Cobras.







