Cobras Enter Active Discussion with Private Equity Firm

May 21, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras, a proud member of the National Arena League (NAL), announced today that the organization is actively engaged in discussions with select private equity groups regarding the sale of a 7.5% minority ownership stake in the franchise.

This strategic initiative is part of the Cobras' broader effort to strengthen the team's financial foundation, expand its regional influence across the Carolinas, and unlock new growth opportunities in areas such as digital media, sponsorship development, and fan engagement.

"This is a pivotal moment in our evolution," said the Carolina Cobras Ownership Group. "By opening the door to equity investment, we're not only inviting seasoned partners into our mission, we're laying the groundwork for a more dynamic, innovative, and competitive future both on and off the field."

The investment opportunity has already drawn interest from firms that recognize the Cobras' brand potential, loyal fan base, and ongoing commitment to building a premier sports and entertainment experience in the Southeast. The team remains focused on building momentum for the upcoming 2026 season, with recent initiatives including a reimagined game day experience, expanding and developing partnerships, and the upcoming launch of the Cobras Digital Network.

More information regarding the equity opportunity and future developments will be shared as discussions progress.







National Arena League Stories from May 21, 2025

Cobras Enter Active Discussion with Private Equity Firm - Carolina Cobras

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.