Ownership Decides to Expand Regional Reach to Become the Team of the Carolinas

May 16, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras, one of the most dynamic franchises in professional indoor football, are proud to announce a renewed strategic initiative to position the team as the premier regional brand for fans across North and South Carolina. Keeping their roots and headquarters in the Triad but expanding the team's presence beyond the Triad for substantial growth, the Cobras are embracing their identity as "The Team of the Carolinas."

This effort marks a significant evolution for the franchise centered around community engagement, regional player development, and brand expansion throughout key markets including Greensboro, Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville, and parts of South Carolina.

"As an ownership group, we are united in our vision to grow the Carolina Cobras into more than just a team we're building a movement that belongs to the people of the Carolinas," In a prepared statement from the Carolina Cobras Ownership Group. "Whether you're in the Triad or the Triangle, from small towns to major cities, this team represents your pride, your grit, and your future."

As part of this regional strategy, the Cobras will launch:

Multi-city player tryouts throughout the Triangle and Triad in the NAL offseason.

Launching 'Behind the Venom', a docuseries showcasing prospects pursuing professional dreams

Expanding from regional based sponsorships opportunities to also include Carolina-based businesses and institutions

Interactive game-day experiences unlocked for the first time to celebrate the spirit of Carolina sports culture

"Our commitment is to the communities that have supported us and those we are about to reach," continued the ownership group. "We are investing in our fans, our players, and our region like never before. One team. Two states. All heart."

The Cobras welcome fans, business partners, and civic leaders to join this new chapter and experience the next evolution of professional indoor football in the Carolinas.

For partnership opportunities, tryout registration, season ticket packages, and more, visit www.carolinacobras.com.







