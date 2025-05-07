A Pathway Forward

May 7, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - As outlined in our prior press release, A Message to Cobra Nation earlier this week, in an effort to be as transparent as possible to our fans; players, coaches and staff; sponsors and vendors; and the Greensboro community at large, we wanted to share with you the steps we are talking to rebuild and reorganize for 2026 and beyond.

Key steps underway include:

Allocating additional financial resources - We are securing and allocating the necessary funds to meet outstanding obligations and stabilize the team's operations.

Hiring a financial specialist - We have engaged an independent accountant to thoroughly review our finances and restructure our business model for long-term sustainability.

Working with the National Arena League - We are in active talks with NAL leadership to develop a roadmap for the Cobras to return to active status as soon as we are on solid footing.

Maintaining our home arena partnership - We are collaborating closely with the management of First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro) to preserve our relationship with our home venue and ensure a smooth return when the time comes.

Each of these steps is aimed at strengthening our foundation so that when we return, we can once again deliver the exciting, high-quality arena football experience that our fans expect and deserve.

In the weeks and months ahead, we will continue to keep you updated on our progress. The passion of our fans, the dedication of our players and staff, and the spirit of our Greensboro community inspire us to push forward. We are immensely thankful to have you standing by our side during this challenging time. With your continued support and understanding, we are confident that the Carolina Cobras will be back on the field in the future - stronger, wiser, and ready to strike again.

