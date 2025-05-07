Week 9 Recap

OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League hosted their ninth week of play. The league hosts four games this week between Saturday and Sunday. Check out the full preview for each game. All Week 9 games at www.nationalarenaleague.com/videos/collection#/Games available on all mobile devices or watch on your smart TV by going to our 2025 Season Video Playlist on YouTube.

Week 9 Recap:

Shreveport Rouxgaroux (2-3) vs. Beaumont Renegades (5-0)

In another Renegades nailbiter, Beaumont found a way to win. Defending their home turf Shreveport put up 54 points but it wasn't enough Beaumont inched by with 55 in the moments to keep their undefeated streak alive. In another Beaumont Renegades thriller they stay on top of the American Division. The Rouxgaroux fall to 2-3.

Dallas Falcons vs. Omaha Beef (5-1)

Omaha packed the house with a great attendance against Dallas. The 70-0 blow out gets Omaha to 5-1 as they face their rivals this week the Sioux City Bandits.

Wheeling Miners (2-4) vs. Colorado Spartans (5-2)

The NAL's cross division game Colorado defended their home turf. The Spartans overcame adversity and conquered the Miners 41-25. The Spartans advance to 5-2.

Sioux City Bandits (3-3) vs. Idaho Horsemen (3-4)

With a season-high outcome with 78-42. The Bandits advance to 3-3 overall.

