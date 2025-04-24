Carolina Cobras to Go Dormant

National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







Greensboro NC - Carolina Cobras ownership has officially informed the National Arena League that due to circumstances beyond their control, the team will go dormant for the remainder of the 2025 season. They stated the decision was not made lightly and comes after extensive internal discussions and external challenges impacting the team's operations.

