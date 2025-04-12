Theron Davis Named Team President

GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras are pleased to announce that Theron Davis, member of the Carolina Cobras Ownership group and local Greensboro Business Owner, takes over leadership of the team's front office today becoming the Team President of the Carolina Cobras. The move puts a full-time career businessman back into one of the most key business roles in the Cobras Front Office. Previously a shared role with staff who carried multiple positions between football and front office, Theron will be discontinuing that practice, taking on the role as his primary position with the team and will still maintain his membership as a team owner. Having an owner in this position brings the ownership group closer to the day to day operations of the team, allowing full control of past, present, and future business matters. This week, Mr. Davis has hit the ground running taking over the business side of the team and influencing his work culture approach "actions speak louder than words" a culture that is spreading to all front office positions. Davis will work directly with Head Coach Bonner to keep the winning culture of the Carolina Cobras on the field.

"I'm pleased and honored that John Kane and our beloved Cobras Ownership Group felt the confidence in me to lead the Cobras front office. If it wasn't for John's leadership within our ownership group, I don't believe I would be able to take this new position today. It truly means a lot to me and I am very grateful! I will continue to work to make our organization better every day and help increase our footprint in this community, as well as work to bring another championship to this community. This is my home and I am a product of my roots here so it goes without saying that I want the Cobras to be a positive and shining beacon of success in Arena Football for this community. I would like to also thank Brandon Nergon for all of his past efforts as head coach and team president and I believe that his passing the torch to me is a good sign of our friendship and the love that he had (and still has) for this organization."

Theron Davis joined the Cobras ownership group in 2022 as the first local business owner to join the team and was the first African American Owner of the Carolina Cobras. His community roots and business knowledge continues to influence outstanding local relationships between the Cobras and its surrounding communities. The Cobras play their next home game at the Horizon Coliseum on Saturday, May 3rd against the Columbus Lions with kickoff scheduled for 7pm. To get tickets visit: https://www.carolinacobras.com/tickets.

