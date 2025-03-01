Christin Cox Named Dance Team Director

March 1, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Carolina Cobras News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Carolina Cobras announce today that Christin Cox has been named the Director of the Venom Hunnies Dance Team for the 2025 season. A familiar name to Cobras nation, Christin Cox served as the Director of the Venom Hunnies Dance Team for the 2021-2022 seasons. She also served as the Director of the Fayetteville Marksmen Dance Team. Christin Cox, returns following 2023-2024 Dance Team Director Taylor Hughes, who began her time with the Cobras as a Venom Dance Team Member, through her hard work she rose to become a team captain and eventually the Director of the Dance Team. Taylor even served on the Venom Dance Team during the 2018 Championship victory season. Her long-lasting impact on the franchise will never be forgotten.

In 2021, under Christin's direction the Venom Dance Team was awarded the "Presidential Volunteer Service Award." Expanding the Carolina Cobras brand to a National level award. Proving her success to support the community on and off the turf. Since 2018, the Carolina Cobras Venom Dance Team have played a key role in the Carolina Cobras in-game entertainment as well as it's community outreach to expand the teams footprint.

"I am so excited to hit the field once again with my talented and wonderful Venom Hunnies Dance Team. Greensboro is home for me now, so I've enjoyed being in the community and connecting with our city. I can't wait to see what this new team has to offer and to be around the best fans in the NAL!"

The Carolina Cobras kickoff March 15th against the Wheeling Miners for Military Appreciation and First Responders Night. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com/carolina-cobras-tickets/artist/806458 for more information about the Carolina Cobras visit carolinacobras.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Arena League message board...





National Arena League Stories from March 1, 2025

Christin Cox Named Dance Team Director - Carolina Cobras

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.