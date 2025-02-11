RedBlacks Sign Veteran QB Matt Shiltz
February 11, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have secured the services of quarterback Matt Shiltz, signing the American to a one-year contract.
"Matt is a veteran quarterback whose experience will add to our locker room," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "We are excited to welcome him to Ottawa.
The 32-year-old Shiltz spent the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders, after two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and five with the Montreal Alouettes. The Butler product appeared in 10 games, last season, completing 34 passes for 438 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 14 times for 133 yards and a touchdown.
A native of St. Charles, Illinois, Shiltz signed with the Alouettes in 2017, where he remained until signing with Hamilton ahead of the 2022 season. He'd spend two years with the Tabbies, before moving on to Calgary via free agency ahead of the 2024 campaign. Through 88 CFL games, he has thrown for 4,795 yards, and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for a total of 758 yards and five touchdowns on 115 carries.
